Curry embraces overwhelming support in China

GOLDEN State Warriors superstar and legendary sharpshooter Stephen Curry expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his Chinese fans for the warm reception he received during his China stop as part of his September 2026 Tour.

Curry, who serves as the flagship ambassador for the Chinese sports apparel Li-Ning and his own Curry Brand, is in China to meet fans and also to promote his brand.

The four-time National Basketball Association champion Curry holds a 10-year contract with the Li-Ning brand that also encompasses his signature Curry Brand line. / RSC