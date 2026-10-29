Curry erupts for 44 as Warriors hold off Timberwolves

STEPHEN Curry exploded for a season-best 44 points and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 26 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-114, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, PH time) despite a late rally by the hosts, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Golden State secured its second consecutive victory after opening the season with three straight losses. Minnesota, meanwhile, suffered its second straight defeat after winning its first three games.

The Timberwolves played without leading scorer Anthony Edwards, who was expected to miss an extended period following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Edwards averaged 33.3 points through Minnesota’s first four games.

Curry went 11-of-27 from the field, including six three-pointers, and made all 16 of his free throws. He also collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

Golden State built a lead of as many as 24 points before Minnesota mounted a fourth-quarter comeback led by Jonathan Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels.

The Timberwolves pulled within 116-112 and had opportunities to narrow the gap further, but McDaniels missed two attempts from beyond the arc in the final minute.

Kuminga, who previously played for Golden State, paced Minnesota with 20 points. McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 19 points apiece.

76ers 114, Pacers 109

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, including two crucial three-pointers in the final 90 seconds, as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Indiana Pacers, 114-109.

According to AP, Maxey’s second triple gave Philadelphia a 112-106 cushion with 46 seconds remaining, helping the 76ers withstand Indiana’s challenge.

Joel Embiid posted 21 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, while Anfernee Simons contributed 20 points off the bench.

Spurs 117, Jazz 111, OT

Victor Wembanyama finished with 36 points and 14 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Utah Jazz, 117-111, in overtime.

Devin Vassell supplied 21 points, including 17 after halftime, to help San Antonio recover after Utah built an 11-point advantage.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with a season-high 31 points, while Ace Bailey added 19 and rookie Darryn Peterson scored 18.

Knicks 133, Bulls 127

Jalen Brunson tallied 38 points and seven assists to power the New York Knicks past the Chicago Bulls, 133-127, for their second straight win, the AP reported.

New York also received 23 points from OG Anunoby, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 18 points and Landry Shamet finished with 14.

Towns and Shamet both sustained injuries during the first half but returned to action after briefly leaving the game. Towns appeared to hurt his left wrist in a collision with Chicago’s Noa Essengue, while Shamet twisted his right ankle after a dunk.

The Knicks opened their campaign with three consecutive losses before winning back-to-back games.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 129-117, Cleveland beat Washington 121-111, Detroit downed Charlotte 97-89, Toronto routed Orlando 129-99, Houston Rockets dominated Milwaukee Bucks 132-100, Denver Nuggets defeated New Orleans Pelicans 104-91, Dallas triumphed 120-96 at Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers, 103-87. / LBG