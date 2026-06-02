Curry is the new face of Li-Ning

STEPHEN Curry signed a massive shoe and apparel deal with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning, few months after parting ways with Under Armour.

Curry Brand of Stephen Curry announced the partnership on Monday (Tuesday, June 2, 2026, PH time) to keep building Curry’s global reach in basketball, golf and lifestyle.

The legendary shooter of Golden State Warriors parted ways with Under Armour last November after more than a decade with the brand.

Curry wore the Li-Ning shoes of both Dwyane Wade and teammate Jimmy Butler earlier this year during what was considered a sneaker free-agency process.

“This is bigger than a shoe deal, bigger than a signature series. This is a partnership of a lifetime,” said the four-time NBA champion

The Chinese sportswear brand, founded by Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Li Ning, is a sneaker giant

in China.

Started in 1990 Li-Ning has grown into one of the most recognizable homegrown sports companies. Over 98 percent of the company’s $4.3 billion revenue last year came from the domestic market.

/ RSC