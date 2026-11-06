Curry leads Warriors to 6th straight win

THE Golden State Warriors stretched their winning streak to six with a convincing 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, PH time), behind Stephen Curry’s 29-point performance.

According to The Associated Press (AP), Curry finished with six three-pointers and nine field goals in 19 attempts, overcoming a slow start in which he made just two of 10 shots in the first half. He caught fire in the third quarter before sitting out the closing minutes as the Warriors built an insurmountable advantage.

Yaxel Lendeborg chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Draymond Green dished out a season-best 11 assists. Georges Niang provided 13 points off the bench as Golden State continued its impressive turnaround after opening the season with three consecutive defeats.

The Warriors took control with a decisive 26-9 run in the third quarter, leaving Miami unable to mount a comeback.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Heat with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Davion Mitchell had 22 points and eight assists. Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The game also marked Klay Thompson’s return to face his former Golden State teammates. The former Splash Brother received a warm reception before tipoff and finished with 11 points, shooting 3 of 10 from the field.

Thompson came into the contest fresh from hitting a game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining in overtime of Dallas’ 117-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers the previous night.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had emphasized the importance of defending the perimeter, but Golden State still connected on 16 of 41 attempts from beyond the arc for a 39-percent clip.

Curry also climbed another spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. His three-pointer with 7:03 remaining in the opening quarter moved him past Oscar Robertson’s 26,710 career points and into 17th place.

Suns 117, Magic 104

Devin Booker poured in 30 points as the Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing streak with a 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic, the AP reported.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Miles Bridges tallied 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Phoenix, which caught fire from long distance by sinking 17 of 34 attempts from three-point range. Booker and Brooks accounted for four triples apiece.

Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. paced the Magic with 27 points on an efficient 10-of-12 shooting, along with 13 rebounds. Tristan da Silva chipped in 18 points off the bench, while Franz Wagner finished with 15 points and 15 assists. / LBG