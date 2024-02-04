Curry’s 60 points wasted as Warriors loss to Hawks

ATLANTA — Another loss for Golden State drained the joy out of Stephen Curry’s second career 60-point game.

Curry scored a season-high 60 points in the Warriors’ 141-134 overtime loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday (PH time).

“It sucks to not have something to show for it,” Curry said after the Warriors fell four games under .500 at 21-25. Golden State is 12th in the Western Conference.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, not coming away with the win knowing a couple plays here, a couple plays there could have been a different outcome,” Curry added. “It just adds to our frustrating season.”

Curry had eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws.

“It just seems he continues to get better, which is special at his age,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said about the 35-year-old Curry.

Young led the Hawks with 35 points. Dejounte Murray scored the last seven points in an 11-0 run to open the overtime for Atlanta and finished with 19 points. Onyeka Okongwu had a career-high 22 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson scored 21 points.

Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

The Warriors were short-handed, especially after the first half.

Forward Dario Saric (illness) missed his second consecutive game. Forward Andrew Wiggins suffered what Kerr said was a left foot injury late in the first half and Jonathan Kuminga fouled out with 1:06 remaining in regulation. X-rays on Wiggins’ foot were negative.