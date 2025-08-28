Curtain falls on Eala

FILIPINA tennis star Alexandra Eala bowed out of the U.S. Open after falling to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, 4-6, 3-6, in the second round early Thursday morning, Aug. 28, 2025 (PH time), at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Eala, currently ranked No. 75 in the world, had made history just two days earlier when she defeated world No. 14 Carla Tauson of Denmark, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11), to become the first Filipino to advance to the second round of a Grand Slam tournament.

However, Bucsa, the world No. 95, proved too steady. The Spaniard struck 25 winners, fired three aces, and wrapped up the match in just an hour and 22 minutes.

Bucsa also controlled her service games, winning 65 percent of her first-serve points and converting 28 percent off her second serve. She will next face either No. 19 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium or New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the third round.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued his mastery of early-round matches in New York, overcoming a sluggish start before dispatching American qualifier Zachary Svajda, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who turned 38 this year, extended his streak of reaching the third round in all 19 of his U.S. Open appearances.

Djokovic struggled physically in the opening stages and fell behind 3-1 in the third set, but then reeled off eight straight games to seize full control. He closed out the match in just 26 minutes after a grueling first set that lasted an hour.

Carlos Alcaraz and his accidental buzz cut are still going strong at the U.S. Open, cruising past Italy’s Mattia Bellucci, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium — a stark contrast to last year, when he was eliminated at the same stage.

The No. 2 seed, who shaved his head after a botched haircut from his brother, needed just over an hour and a half to dispatch the 65th-ranked Bellucci. Alcaraz never faced a break point and dominated with a 32-11 edge in winners.

With the victory, the 21-year-old Spaniard has now won 41 of his last 43 matches and remains on course for an eighth consecutive tournament final. Next up: 32nd seed Luciano Darderi.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka kept her bid for a first major title this year alive with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Polina Kudermetova.

The defending U.S. Open champion, who has reached two finals and a semifinal at the Grand Slams this season, will next face 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Jack Draper of Britain withdrew with a lingering arm injury, while several seeded players advanced. Last year’s runners-up, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz, both moved on, along with 10th seed Emma Navarro and 2021 champion Emma Raducanu.

Pegula eased past Anna Blinkova, 6-1, 6-3, while Fritz fought back from a set down to beat South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-4.

Navarro dominated compatriot Caty McNally, 6-2, 6-1, and Raducanu cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen in her bid to regain form at Flushing Meadows.

In another upset, 12th seed Casper Ruud was stunned by Belgium’s Raphael Collignon, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. The 107th-ranked Collignon, who had never before won a Grand Slam match or contested a five-setter, eliminated the three-time major finalist to reach the third round. / From the wires