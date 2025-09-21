Cyberattacks hits Major EU Airports

LONDON/BRUSSELS — A cyberattack targeting the service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations at several major European airports on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, causing flight delays and cancellations.

Heathrow Airport, London’s primary international gateway, said “a technical issue” affected a third-party supplier of check-in and boarding systems.

“A third-party supplier providing check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports is experiencing a technical issue, which may cause delays for departing passengers,” a Heathrow spokesperson told local media.

Airports in Brussels and Berlin were also affected.

Brussels Airport said in a statement that the attack on Friday night, Sept. 19, forced the use of manual check-in and boarding as the service provider worked on solutions.

The disruption caused widespread delays and cancellations on Saturday. Flight tracker Flightradar24 reported that as of Saturday morning, about 91 percent of flights at Brussels Airport were delayed, with an average delay of 51 minutes.

Germany’s Berlin Brandenburg Airport said it was also affected and warned passengers to expect longer waits at check-in and boarding. /XINHUA