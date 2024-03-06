Dean Wade has big 4th quarter as Cavs rally past Celtics 105-104, ending Boston's 11-game win streak

CLEVELAND — Dean Wade made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland won a replay review in the final second to stun Boston 105-104 on Tuesday night, ending the NBA-leading Celtics’ winning streak at 11 games.

The Cavs overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter without All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who missed the game with a knee injury, as well as forward Evan Mobley, who went out with a sprained ankle in the third.

Wade finished with a career-high 23 points and his putback dunk with 19.1 seconds left put the Cavs ahead 105-104.

Darius Garland was called for a foul on Boston's Jayson Tatum with 0.7 seconds left, but the Cavs challenged and officials overturned the call, ruling that Tatum had initiated the contact.

Tatum scored 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 for Boston, which lost for the first time since Feb. 1.

PACERS 137, MAVERICKS 120

DALLAS — Myles Turner scored 20 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 11 assists, and Indiana beat Dallas despite Luka Doncic’s fourth consecutive game with a 30-point triple-double.

Doncic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Russell Westbrook is the lone player in NBA history with five straight 30-point triple-doubles, and Oscar Robertson is the only other player with four.

Nine players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including five reserves as Indiana’s bench outscored Dallas’ 69-32.

Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points off the bench for the Pacers. Starting forward Pascal Siakam added 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 23 for Dallas. P.J. Washington had 20 points, and Daniel Gafford added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NETS 112, 76ERS 107

NEW YORK — Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 20 points and Brooklyn beat Philadelphia.

Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back quickly after a poor performance Monday in a 106-102 home loss to Memphis. They took advantage of a short-handed Philadelphia team that was missing both its All-Stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Maxey was scratched early Tuesday because of a concussion.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points for the 76ers, who had won two straight. Tobias Harris added 18.

PELICANS 139, RAPTORS 98

TORONTO — Trey Murphy III scored a season-high 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, and New Orleans beat short-handed Toronto.

Murphy matched a career best by making 10 of 14 3-point attempts as the Pelicans handed the Raptors their worst defeat of the season, eclipsing a 38-point drubbing they gave Toronto in New Orleans last month.

The Pelicans made 24 of 49 attempts from 3-point range.

Herb Jones scored 17 points, Zion Williamson had 16 and Brandon Ingram 12. New Orleans has won three of four.

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points for the Raptors, who played without All-Star Scottie Barnes and center Jakob Poeltl.

ROCKETS 114, SPURS 101

HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun had a career-high 45 points and a season-best 16 rebounds as Houston beat San Antonio.

Sengun, who is in his third NBA season, also set a career mark with five steals and had three assists and a block. Jalen Green added 23 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, and Fred VanVleet had 21 points.

Devin Vassell scored 22 points for San Antonio. Rookie Victor Wembanyama had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended.

HEAT 118, PISTONS 110

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 18 and Miami beat Detroit.

Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Caleb Martin had 15 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 11 for the Heat, who improved to 11-3 in their last 14 games.

Cade Cunningham scored 23 for Detroit, which fell back into a tie with Washington for the NBA’s worst record at 9-52. Simone Fontecchio scored 22 for the Pistons.

HAWKS 116, KNICKS 100

NEW YORK — Jalen Johnson scored 26 points and Atlanta beat New York, which played without the injured Jalen Brunson.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray finished with 21 for the Hawks.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 19. The Knicks attempted a season-high 52 3-pointers, but only made 16 (30.8%).

MAGIC 101, HORNETS 89

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paolo Banchero had 22 points, Cole Anthony scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and surging Orlando beat Charlotte for its ninth win in 11 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Magic (36-26), who moved 10 games above .500 for the first time since April 18, 2012.

Vasa Micic, who got the start at point guard with LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin out with injuries, had a career-high 21 points for Charlotte, which lost its fifth straight. Tre Mann and Brandon Miller each scored 18 for the Hornets. (AP)