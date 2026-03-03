Death of Iran’s supreme leader threatens to shake regional order

IRAN has confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes, a development that could dramatically reshape Iran’s leadership and destabilize the Middle East.

The strikes targeted Iranian military facilities and senior officials, according to statements from Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran. Within hours, Iran retaliated with missile attacks across the region, raising fears of a broader war.

How will Khamenei’s death reshape Iran’s leadership and the balance of power across the Middle East?

Khamenei’s role

Born in 1939, Khamenei rose to power in 1989 after the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic. As supreme leader, he was Iran’s highest political and religious authority, with control over the armed forces, the judiciary and key state institutions.

For more than three decades, Khamenei shaped Iran’s domestic and foreign policy. He oversaw the country’s nuclear program, guided its alliances with armed groups across the region and led its confrontation with the United States and Israel. Iran endured years of US sanctions during his tenure, which he framed as part of a broader struggle against foreign domination.

His position was not ceremonial. The supreme leader has the final word on matters of war and peace, making his death a profound shock to Iran’s political system.

What happened in the strikes

On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched what they described as large-scale, coordinated attacks on Iranian military facilities and high-ranking officials.

US President Donald Trump said the objective “is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats” from Iran. Israel’s Defense Ministry called the operation a “preemptive” strike aimed at removing threats to Israel.

The Israeli military said about 200 fighter jets carried out an “extensive attack” in western and central Iran. In Tehran, missiles struck areas near Khamenei’s office.

Iran declared 40 days of national mourning. Crowds gathered in cities across the country, chanting against the United States and Israel and calling for retaliation.

Retaliation and regional fallout

Iran responded quickly with missile strikes targeting Israel and US interests. Explosions and strikes were reported in Israel and in several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

Iran’s official news agency reported that 165 people were killed in a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Hormozgan province. Israeli officials said at least one person was killed and several others injured in Iranian missile attacks.

US Central Command said three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded during the operation.

Iran’s regional allies also signaled they could join the fight. Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis condemned the US-Israeli strikes and vowed to continue resistance. Israel said it was preparing to call up 100,000 reservists to reinforce its borders with Syria and Lebanon, as well as positions in the West Bank, Gaza and southern Israel. The mobilization suggests Israeli leaders are bracing for a prolonged confrontation on multiple fronts.

Leadership vacuum

Iran moved swiftly to prevent internal instability. Authorities announced the formation of a three-member transitional council to assume the duties of the supreme leader.

Under Iran’s constitution, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting a new supreme leader, a process that can take time and may involve intense political maneuvering.

The supreme leader’s authority extends across Iran’s military, intelligence and religious institutions. Any uncertainty at the top could complicate decision-making during a time of war.

What happens next

Analysts say the killing of a sitting supreme leader crosses a major red line and could alter the regional order.

Abu-Bakr Al-Desouky, an Egyptian expert on Gulf affairs and Iranian politics, said the assassination gives Iran grounds to expand the conflict and broaden its targets. Adnan Bourji, director of the Lebanese National Center for Studies, warned that “the war is still in its early stages, and so far there are no clear indications that it will end very soon.”

Syrian political analyst Maher Ihsan said the strikes risk deepening resentment across the region. Mohammed Zakaria Aboudahab, a political science professor at Mohammed V University in Morocco, described the moment as “a fundamental rupture in the regional order.”

The coming days will determine whether the crisis escalates into a wider regional war or shifts toward diplomatic efforts to contain it. Khamenei’s death has already changed Iran’s political landscape. Its full consequences for the Middle East are only beginning to unfold. (Xinhua)