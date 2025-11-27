Death toll in Hong Kong building fire rises to 55

THE death toll in a major fire that tore through a residential area in Hong Kong from Wednesday afternoon, November 26, 2025, had risen to 55, said the Fire Services Department (FSD) in a press briefing on Thursday.

The FSD said 72 people injured in the fire had been sent to hospitals for treatment, including eight firefighters. Over 200 people are still missing.

The FSD has dispatched a total of 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles, and used drones to monitor heat levels to prevent rekindling.

The department has extinguished flames in four of the affected buildings and brought fire under control in the other three.

The residential area Wang Fuk Court consists of eight buildings, all of which were encased by green mesh and scaffolding due to a major renovation project.

Three men responsible for the renovations were arrested earlier for suspected manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials covering the buildings as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire. (Xinhua)