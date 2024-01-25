Death toll in landslide rises to 39

BEIJING — The death toll from a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of southwestern China rose to 39 on Thursday, while five people remained missing, Chinese state media reported.

The disaster struck early Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan province.

Search and rescue operations continued amid freezing temperatures and falling snow.

More than 1,000 rescuers were working at the site with the help of excavators, drones and rescue dogs, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Two survivors were found Monday and were recovering at a local hospital.

State news agency Xinhua, citing a preliminary investigation by local experts, said the landslide was triggered by the collapse of a steep clifftop area, with the collapsed mass measuring around 100 meters (330 feet) wide, 60 meters (200 feet) in height and an average of six meters (20 feet) in thickness. It did not elaborate on what caused the initial collapse.