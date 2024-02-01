Defending against the growing threat of deepfakes

IN A world increasingly reliant on technology and artificial intelligence, the emergence of deepfake technology has raised significant concerns about the manipulation of visual and auditory content.

Recent incidents involving doctored images of Taylor Swift and a fabricated phone message impersonating President Joe Biden have highlighted the urgent need for effective defenses against the proliferation of deepfakes.

The deepfake menace

Deepfakes are synthetic media created using AI algorithms to manipulate videos, audio recordings, or images in a way that makes individuals appear to say or do things they never did. This technology has the potential to deceive and manipulate millions, as demonstrated by the viral spread of manipulated images of Taylor Swift and a fabricated message impersonating President Biden.

The damage caused by such deepfakes is often irreversible, as they can quickly gain traction before being detected or removed.

Legislation as a deterrent

Some countries, recognizing the dangers posed by deepfakes, have taken legislative steps to curb their use. For instance, South Korea passed a revision to the Public Office Election Act, prohibiting the use of deepfakes for campaigning within 90 days of an election.

Additionally, laws against sexual violence can be invoked to penalize the creation and dissemination of explicit deepfake content. However, the effectiveness of such legislation in combating rapidly produced deepfakes remains a subject of debate.

One of the most concerning aspects of deepfakes is their ability to go viral on social media platforms in a matter of seconds. Once unleashed, these obscene or false campaign materials can spread like wildfire, often before platform operators or regulatory authorities can intervene.

Recent elections in Turkey and Slovakia serve as stark reminders of how deepfakes can distort facts and influence public opinion, undermining the democratic process.

Tech industry’s response

The technology industry has been quick to respond to the deepfake threat. Companies like Intel have developed AI-enabled real-time deepfake detectors, while tech giants such as Google and Microsoft are using AI tools to digitally watermark manipulated images, aiding users in identifying misinformation.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have also committed to creating teams dedicated to monitoring explicit content. However, the tech industry must remain vigilant in adapting to new challenges posed by deepfakes.

Cautious optimism

While the potential for misuse of deepfake technology is a cause for concern, it is important to acknowledge that deepfakes themselves are not inherently evil. The late Song Hae, a legendary host, was brought back to “life” through deepfake technology in a TV drama, demonstrating its creative potential.

Deepfakes are actively employed in various fields, including broadcasting, entertainment, and gaming, and hold the promise of further synergy when integrated with augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. However, it is crucial to manage the side effects and direct this technology for the betterment of society.

As the threat of deepfakes continues to grow, society must remain vigilant in its efforts to defend against their malicious use. Legislation can be a deterrent, but its effectiveness remains uncertain in the face of rapidly produced deepfakes.

The tech industry, too, is playing a crucial role in developing tools and solutions to combat deepfakes. However, it is vital for governments, tech companies, and society at large to strike a balance between embracing the potential benefits of deepfake technology and safeguarding against its misuse.

With cautious optimism and proactive measures, society can harness the potential of deepfakes for the greater good while protecting against their dark side.

This article was originally published on Cryptopolitan.com.