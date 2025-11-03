Delhi faces ‘severe’ air pollution levels

NEW DELHI, India – Several areas in the Indian capital experienced severe air pollution levels on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark and dense smog blanketed the city.

Experts said residents should regularly use air purifiers. Doctors reported a surge in respiratory illnesses among city residents.

Several areas, including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Nehru Nagar, R.K. Puram and Rohini, recorded an AQI above 400, placing them under the severe category.

An online report by The Indian Express quoted pulmonologist Gopi Chand Khilnani as saying that those suffering from respiratory diseases should leave Delhi for the next few weeks to avoid exposure to the city’s polluted air.

Over the past few days, the Delhi government has used anti-smog guns in an attempt to reduce airborne pollutants. Strict measures, including a ban on the open burning of coal and the use of diesel generators, remain in effect. / XINHUA