Djokovic delighted to return to China

NOVAK Djokovic said Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, he was delighted to return to the China Open after an 11-year absence as he seeks a seventh title at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

The Serbian last competed at the China Open in 2015, when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his sixth title. He remains the tournament’s most successful men’s singles player, having won in 2009, 2010 and from 2012 to 2015.

“It’s been a while. Eleven years have passed since I played here last,” Djokovic said at a press conference. “I have a great record here. I always enjoyed playing in Beijing, in China in general, particularly here in Beijing.”

Djokovic said the support he receives from Chinese fans was a major reason he had looked forward to returning.

“There’s a lot of love, a lot of support from Chinese tennis fans. I always look forward to that,” he said. “Eventually I was going to come back to Beijing. I’m glad that it has happened this year.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also praised the development of the tournament facilities since his previous appearance and recalled competing at the venue during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“The facility has improved a lot. It was always a very impressive facility, one of the most impressive that we have in our sport,” Djokovic said.

The 39-year-old said his previous success in China gives him confidence as he prepares for his first match.

“My record speaks for itself on Chinese soil,” he said. “Knowing that, it also brings this dimension of confidence that I really need.”

Despite being at a different stage of his career, Djokovic made clear that his return to Beijing was about more than enjoying the occasion.

“It’s never just to enjoy. I could play exhibitions just to enjoy the crowd,” he said. “I’m playing a professional tournament because I also want to win. That’s actually the primary motivation, always trying to compete and win against the guy across the net on a given day, try to get as far as you can in a tournament.”

Asked about his fondest China Open memories beyond his six titles, Djokovic again pointed to his Chinese fans.

“Other than winning, the best memories would definitely be my fans, the way they greet me, the way they support me, the way they show me love, how passionate they are about tennis,” he said. / XINHUA