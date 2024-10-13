Djokovic, Sinner clash in final

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic overcame physical discomfort to beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (6) and move closer to a 100th career title and a record-extending fifth at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

By also reaching the final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner ensured he will be the ATP year-end No. 1 and the first Italian to achieve that feat.

“(I’ve won) many titles, had great battles and great performances,” the 37-year-old Djokovic said. “I did come here definitely with a vision and a desire to get to the final and fight for a 100th title. I get that chance against the best player in the world, and let’s see what happens.”

Fellow great Roger Federer has 103 titles and Jimmy Connors leads men with 109 in the Open era.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will chase his seventh ATP title of the year after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5.

Djokovic improved to 10-0 in career matches against Fritz, who blew a 5-3 lead in the second-set tiebreaker and a set point at 6-5 up.

Djokovic was clearly struggling for mobility and balance with his left knee heavily strapped.

“It always takes it out of me, these kinds of battles, but particularly towards the end of the tournament,” Djokovic said. “At this stage of my career, I’m doing my best to recover and I had some issues here and there on the court, physically.”

But U.S. Open runner-up Fritz could not take advantage.

He lost a long rally at 6-6 and succumbed on the first match point when Djokovic stabbed a volley at the net and the American flicked it just long at full stretch.

Djokovic leads 4-3 overall against Sinner, who has won the last two — including in the Australian Open semifinals.

Earlier, Sinner weathered a nearly two-hour baseline storm from No. 33-ranked Machac, who beat No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

The Italian has a shot at his third Masters title in 2024 following victories in Miami and Cincinnati, to go with his wins at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

“I just tried to stay there every point, to see what was going to happen,” Sinner said. “Just playing every point with the maximum intensity I could, so I’m very happy about that. I’m happy to be back in a final again.

“I’m just looking forward to (the final), to try to find a solution somehow ... and hopefully it’s going to win the match.”

Sinner fired 10 aces and 28 winners, against only seven unforced errors, in a characteristically efficient performance for his 64th match win this year. / AP