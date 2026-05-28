Djokovic survives heat

NOVAK Djokovic overcame both extreme heat and a spirited challenge from Frenchman Valentin Royer to advance to the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3 victory on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Playing under temperatures that climbed above 32 degrees Celsius at Roland Garros, the 39-year-old Djokovic used ice packs around his neck and head during changeovers before completing the win in three hours and 44 minutes.

“When you play a three-and-a-half hour match on clay, it’s long and very exhausting,” Djokovic said. “These days have been really, really very challenging for a lot of players.”

Djokovic appeared headed for a straight-sets victory before the 74th-ranked Royer forced a fourth set by taking the third-set tiebreak.

The Serbian eventually regained control, highlighted by a spectacular forehand winner wrapped around the net post early in the fourth set.

After match point, Djokovic nearly slipped on the clay before performing his trademark violin celebration.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion improved to 14-0 against French opponents at Roland Garros and reached the third round in Paris for the 21st straight year.

Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion, entered the tournament facing questions about his form after losing his lone clay-court match before Paris following a two-month absence due to a shoulder injury.

“Hopefully I won’t face another Frenchman until the end of the tournament,” Djokovic joked during his on-court interview. “Oh my God, I’ve had enough.”

Djokovic could next face rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who rallied from two sets down to beat Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

In other men’s action, second-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Tomas Machac, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Yuliia Starodubtseva pulled off one of the biggest upsets on the women’s side, defeating Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Fellow Ukrainians Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk also advanced.

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek improved her career record at Roland Garros to 42-3 after beating Sara Bejlek, 6-2, 6-3. Swiatek will next face compatriot Magda Linette in the first all-Polish women’s match at Roland Garros in the Open Era. / LBG