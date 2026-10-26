Doncic explodes for 52

LUKA Doncic erupted for 52 points, including eight three-pointers, as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz, 132-123, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 (PH time), in the NBA.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Doncic delivered the decisive blows late in the fourth quarter, capping a 14-5 run with consecutive three-pointers that put the Lakers ahead, 127-121, with 1:42 remaining.

Doncic also dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the Lakers’ eighth victory in their last nine meetings with Utah. His performance marked the NBA’s first 50-point game of the season.

Austin Reaves backed Doncic with 29 points and the duo combined to make 21 of 24 free throws.

Lauri Markkanen paced Utah with 28 points, while Keyonte George posted 24 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and Ace Bailey finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Doncic gave Los Angeles its first lead of the game, 74-71, with a stepback three-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in the first half.

Walker Kessler, who joined the Lakers from Utah in a sign-and-trade deal in July, managed just two points and seven rebounds in his first game back against his former team.

Thunder stay unbeaten

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 34 points as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their unbeaten start with a 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ajay Mitchell contributed 18 points off the bench, while Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds as Oklahoma City improved to 3-0, the AP reported.

The Thunder, however, suffered a worrying injury blow when All-Star guard Jalen Williams was hurt with 1:14 remaining. Williams went down hard while driving to the basket and was taken off the court on a stretcher, with towels covering his left leg.

Guard Cason Wallace, who had left shoulder soreness, and forward Jaylin Williams, who had right wrist soreness, also exited in the first quarter and did not return.

Mitchell shot 8 of 14 from the field and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes.

Darius Garland led the Clippers with 16 points, while Kris Dunn and Brook Lopez scored 15 apiece. Los Angeles trimmed the deficit to 97-96 on Derrick Jones Jr.’s three-pointer with three minutes left but could not get closer.

Elsewhere, Indiana routed Brooklyn 136-109, Orlando defeated New York 111-102, the Minnesota Timberwolves downed the Toronto Raptors 117-94, Detroit beat Philadelphia 106-93 and Memphis topped Sacramento 123-112. / LBG