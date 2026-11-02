Doncic goes off for 45 in Lakers’ win

LUKA Doncic continued his remarkable scoring run, pouring in 45 points to power the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night (Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, PH time).

The Slovenian superstar also grabbed a season-best 15 rebounds, dished out six assists, and collected five steals as the Lakers bounced back from Friday’s 17-point defeat to Golden State.

According to The Associated Press (AP), Doncic knocked down eight three-pointers and extended his lead in the NBA scoring race by recording at least 37 points for the fourth straight game.

He reached that mark within the first three quarters against Toronto before finishing with 40 or more points for the 20th time in 98 regular-season appearances with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves chipped in 19 points, while Walker Kessler posted 16 points and 15 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Scottie Barnes paced Toronto with 29 points, while RJ Barrett added 22 as the Raptors suffered their third defeat in four games to open a four-game road trip.

The Lakers appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 102-76 advantage with 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter. However, Toronto fought back to cut the gap to single digits before Doncic and Reaves sparked a 9-1 run to restore some breathing room.

The Raptors’ bench made another late push, scoring 11 points in just 40 seconds after the Lakers pulled their starters with 1:43 left. Toronto narrowed the deficit to 125-120, forcing Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler to return to the floor to help secure the victory.

Doncic also achieved a rare statistical feat, recording at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals for the second time in a Lakers uniform. No other Lakers player had reached all three marks in a game since the 1982-83 season.

He got off to another explosive start, scoring 16 points, including four three-pointers, in the opening quarter before reaching 24 points and eight rebounds at halftime.

The Lakers also welcomed the NBA debut of first-round pick Cameron Carr, who entered the game in the final 1:43 after missing the team’s first six games with an oblique muscle injury.

Kawhi Leonard sat out his fourth consecutive game for Toronto because of a knee injury.

Nets 98, Pacers 90

Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points and Julius Randle added 20 as the Brooklyn Nets picked up their first victory of the season, beating the Indiana Pacers, 98-90, the AP reported.

Day’Ron Sharpe recorded a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for Brooklyn, which dominated the boards, 43-37.

Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 23 points, while Pascal Siakam finished with 17.

Brooklyn held a 12-point cushion three times in the third quarter before Indiana mounted a comeback early in the fourth.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Larry Nance Jr. and Nembhard brought the Pacers within 75-72 in the opening three minutes of the final period, but they could not get any closer.

Despite shooting just 38 percent from the field in the first half, the Nets carried a 43-40 lead into the break. Indiana struggled even more, converting only 32 percent of its attempts and making just four of 20 shots from beyond the arc.

Both teams started slowly, with Brooklyn taking a 12-10 lead on Randle’s three-pointer with less than five minutes left in the opening quarter. That basket erased Indiana’s last lead of the game at 10-9.

In other games, Boston defeated Orlando 108-97, while the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112. / LBG