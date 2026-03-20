Doncic, James power Lakers past Heat

LUKA Doncic exploded for 60 points as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their season-best winning streak to eight games with a 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night (Friday, March 20, 2026, in PH).

According to a report by the Associated Press, LeBron James added a triple-double performance of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on a night he played his 1,611th regular-season game, tying Robert Parish’s all-time NBA record. Austin Reaves chipped in 18 points for the Lakers.

The 60-point explosion matched the second-highest scoring output of Doncic’s career, behind his 73-point effort against Atlanta in 2024 and equaling his 60-point game against New York in 2022. He also set a new record for most points scored by a Heat opponent, surpassing James Harden’s 58-point performance for Houston in 2019.

Doncic, the league’s leading scorer, has now scored at least 30 points in eight straight games and reached the 50-point mark twice in his last five outings.

He delivered the performance on the second night of a back-to-back, erupting for 39 points in the second half. He finished 18-of-30 from the field, 9-of-17 from three-point range, and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points, while Tyler Herro added 21 and Norman Powell contributed 20. The Heat, who led by as many as 15 points early, have now lost three consecutive games.

James was nearly flawless shooting until early in the fourth quarter. He made 21 of his last 22 shots spanning more than seven quarters, including his final attempt in Monday’s win at Houston, a 13-of-14 effort against the Rockets on Wednesday, and a perfect 7-of-7 start against Miami.

Miami played without Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (toe).

In other games, Detroit beat Washington 117-95, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic 130-111, San Antonio Spurs edged Phoenix Suns 101-100, New Orleans Pelicans downed Los Angeles Clippers 105-99, Cleveland Cavaliers won 115-110 against Chicago, Utah Jazz routed Milwaukee Bucks 128-96 and Philadelphia beat Sacramento 139-118. / LBG