Doncic leads Lakers to 8th straight win

LUKA Doncic erupted for 43 points as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games with a 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026 (PH time).

According to The Associated Press (AP), the Lakers built a 31-point advantage late in the third quarter but had to withstand a furious fourth-quarter rally by Phoenix to preserve their unbeaten run.

Collin Gillespie spearheaded the Suns’ comeback attempt, scoring 12 of his 26 points in the final period. His driving layup with 1:05 remaining cut the deficit to 126-121, but Phoenix could not get any closer.

Quentin Grimes banked in a three-pointer with 34 seconds left before Doncic sealed the victory with two free throws.

Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, connected on five triples and made 12 of 14 free throws to record his sixth 40-point performance of the season. Grimes added 22 points, shooting 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Devin Booker led Phoenix’s scoring with 17 points but struggled from the field, making just four of 14 attempts and missing all four of his three-point shots. He did not see action in the fourth quarter despite the Suns’ late rally.

Doncic also showed no apparent effects from the ankle injury he sustained against Milwaukee. He contributed to the Lakers’ first 10 points, scoring eight and assisting on another, and finished the first half with 25 points.

Phoenix fell behind by as many as 17 points early but managed to trim the deficit to 64-54 at halftime. The Lakers pushed their lead to 20 in the opening five minutes of the third quarter before the Suns mounted their late comeback.

Knicks prevail in OT

Jalen Brunson drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 33 seconds left in overtime as the New York Knicks escaped with a 112-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors, the AP reported.

Brunson finished with 28 points, matching Karl-Anthony Towns, who also grabbed 17 rebounds, as New York extended its winning streak against Toronto to 14 games.

The Knicks rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, with Landry Shamet scoring 23 points and OG Anunoby adding 21 against his former team. The victory also ended New York’s two-game losing streak.

Scottie Barnes paced Toronto with 30 points, while Jamal Shead chipped in 19. The Raptors suffered their fourth consecutive loss and seventh in their last nine games.

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 14, and Jakob Poeltl finished with 11. Collin Murray-Boyles collected a season-high 13 rebounds.

James climbs assist ladder

LeBron James moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list after recording 11 in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers, according to AP.

James, who turns 42 next month, surpassed Jason Kidd with his 12,092nd career assist after setting up VJ Edgecombe in the fourth quarter. Only John Stockton and Chris Paul have more assists in NBA history.

James also had 15 points and six rebounds in the victory. Jaylen Brown led Philadelphia with 31 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 27.

Pascal Siakam paced Indiana with 31 points, while former Philadelphia player Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in 16.

Elsewhere, the LA Clippers defeated Charlotte 113-105, while San Antonio beat Utah 110-102. Boston Celtics routed Dallas Mavericks 131-94, and Houston overwhelmed Washington 147-108. Atlanta prevailed over Milwaukee 113-106, while Oklahoma City defeated Sacramento 125-103. / LBG