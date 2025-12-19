Doncic propels Lakers past Jazz

LUKA Doncic delivered a masterful performance with 45 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his fifth triple-double of the season, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 143-135 comeback victory over the Utah Jazz Thursday night (Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

LeBron James added 28 points and 10 assists as the Lakers outscored Utah 41-29 in the final period to win for the third time in four games.

Los Angeles led by 12 late before the Jazz closed within 134-130, but Doncic set up Jaxson Hayes for a key basket to seal the victory.

Hayes finished a perfect 7-of-7 shooting for 16 points and improved to 26-of-26 shooting in six career games against Utah as a Laker.

Utah played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (groin), while the Lakers were missing regular starters Deandre Ayton (elbow) and Austin Reaves (calf).

Keyonte George scored 33 points for the Jazz, his third straight 30-point outing, while rookie Ace Bailey added 19. Utah has yet to win three straight games this season.

The Jazz shot 65 percent from the field and led 78-73 at halftime, but Los Angeles took control late despite allowing its most points of the season. James briefly tweaked his knee and took a shot to the jaw but stayed in the game.

Raptors 111, Bucks 105

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and Scottie Barnes added 24 as the Toronto Raptors beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 111-105.

Barnes also grabbed 11 rebounds, while Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 18 points off the bench. Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley each handed out 10 assists for Toronto, which earned back-to-back road wins after a four-game losing streak.

Milwaukee played a fifth straight game without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is recovering from a right calf strain. The Bucks were also missing Kyle Kuzma due to illness and have dropped 12 of their last 15 games.

Blazers 134, Kings 133 (OT)

Deni Avdija sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in overtime to cap a 35-point performance and lift the Portland Trail Blazers past the Sacramento Kings, 134-133.

DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 33 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter and overtime. His jumper with four seconds left in regulation forced overtime, and his basket late in OT briefly gave the Kings the lead before Avdija was fouled on Portland’s final possession.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-126, New York edged Indiana 114-113, Oklahoma City Thunder routed LA Clippers 122-101, San Antonio Spurs topped Washington Wizards 119-94, Miami won 106-95 at Brooklyn;

Denver Nuggets defeated Orlando Magic 126-115, Dallas Mavericks beat Detroit Pistons 116-114 in overtime, New Orleans Pelicans outlasted Houston Rockets 133-128 in overtime, and the Phoenix Suns nipped the Golden State Warriors 99-98. / LBG