Doncic stays red-hot as Lakers rout Heat

LUKA Doncic delivered another huge night, pouring in 42 points to go with 13 assists and seven rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Miami Heat, 138-117, on Monday (Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, PH time).

Doncic connected on six three-pointers and extended his streak of scoring at least 37 points to five consecutive games. His latest explosive outing came a night after he tallied 45 points and 15 assists in the Lakers’ victory over Toronto.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Doncic has scored at least 40 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 43.4 points during that stretch. The Lakers improved to 6-2 behind another dominant showing from the defending NBA scoring champion.

Austin Reaves chipped in 27 points, while Walker Kessler contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Miami with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Heat dropped their fifth game in seven outings to open the Greek superstar’s debut season with the franchise. Klay Thompson added 19 points, while Bam Adebayo finished with 16.

Both teams were playing for the second time in three days, but Doncic showed little sign of fatigue despite the Lakers’ back-to-back games against Toronto and Miami.

He set the tone early with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in the opening period. Doncic has been particularly productive in first quarters this season, averaging 15 points and scoring at least 13 in all but one of his seven games.

He reached 24 points by halftime before adding nine more in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, helping Los Angeles stretch its advantage to 93-74.

Miami failed to mount a serious comeback in the final period, with Reaves taking charge while Doncic rested at the start of the fourth quarter.

Lakers fans also gave a warm reception to Heat president Pat Riley when he appeared on the arena scoreboard. Riley coached the Lakers during their celebrated Showtime era and was honored with a statue outside the team’s downtown arena last season.

Los Angeles forward Ziaire Williams returned after missing three games because of a foot injury, although Jake LaRavia retained the starting spot.

Pelicans 135, Grizzlies 134 (OT)

Zion Williamson scored 25 points, including nine in overtime, as the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Memphis Grizzlies their first defeat of the season in a thrilling overtime encounter, the AP reported.

Jeremiah Fears sank two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining to help New Orleans secure its third consecutive victory and snap Memphis’ six-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies entered Monday as the NBA’s last unbeaten team, with their 6-0 start matching the best season-opening record in franchise history.

Ty Jerome erupted for 40 points for Memphis but missed a 15-foot attempt in the closing seconds.

Karlo Matkovic matched Williamson with a career-high 25 points, while Derik Queen added 20 for the Pelicans. Cameron Boozer scored 18 points and Jaylen Wells had 16 for Memphis.

Jerome was instrumental in forcing overtime, scoring nine straight points in the final 1:43 of regulation to tie the contest at 124-all.

Warriors 116, Suns 113

Stephen Curry scored 34 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds as the Golden State Warriors survived a heated encounter against the Phoenix Suns, according to AP.

Charles Bassey delivered a career-best 19 points and eight rebounds to help the Warriors hold on for the victory in a game marred by three technical fouls and the ejection of Draymond Green.

Curry went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line, missing his final attempt with five seconds left. He had converted his first 51 free throws of the season.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points and five assists before fouling out with 58 seconds remaining.

Green was tossed two minutes into the third quarter after receiving consecutive technical fouls following a confrontation with Khaman Maluach and Dillon Brooks.

Maluach had knocked Green to the floor in the paint. Green quickly got back up, grabbed the Suns center and threw him down, prompting Brooks to rush into the confrontation. The two players exchanged pushes and shoves, with Green putting a hand on Brooks’ neck before both were assessed technical fouls.

Another altercation broke out with 7:26 left in the game, forcing security personnel to step in and separate players.

Miles Bridges was also called for a technical foul after running toward the baseline and shoving Bassey. The incident followed a rebound battle underneath the basket in which Bassey kept his arms around Jalen Green’s head.

Around the league

Oklahoma City edged Cleveland 117-112, while the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Chicago Bulls 126-107. Detroit dominated Charlotte 124-91, Atlanta slipped past Indiana 108-104, Washington beat Orlando 103-94 and New York Knicks downed Brooklyn Nets 103-90.

Sacramento defeated Dallas 115-100, Minnesota Timberwolves prevailed over Milwaukee Bucks 112-100, Houston Rockets turned back Boston Celtics 109-93, the San Antonio Spurs cruised past the Utah Jazz 119-97, Portland defeated Denver 118-110 and Toronto closed out the night with a 125-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. / LBG