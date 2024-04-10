Doncic tallies triple double vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE--Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Dallas Mavericks continued their surge heading into the postseason, beating the Charlotte Hornets 130-104 on Tuesday night for their 15th win in 17 games.

The NBA’s leading scorer had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Mavericks bolted to a 36-14-point lead. Doncic finished 8 of 17 from beyond the arc in his 21st triple-double of the season. He also set a Mavericks franchise record for points in a season with 2,341, surpassing Mark Aguirre’s 2,330 in 1983-84.

76ERS 120, PISTONS 102

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia extended their winning streak to six games with a win over Detroit.

Buddy Hield scored 18 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 as the 76ers (45-35) continued their push to avoid the Play-In Tournament and stayed in contention for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

PACERS 140, RAPTORS 123

In Toronto, Tyrese Haliburton scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam added 16 points in 26 minutes in his second game back in Toronto and Indiana pulled away early in the second half and beat Toronto.

Obi Toppin scored 23 points and T.J. McConnell added 17 as the Pacers won their third straight to remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pacers are a game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the race to avoid a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Both teams have two games remaining.

HEAT 117, HAWKS 111, 2OT

In Atlanta, Tyler Herro scored four of his 33 points in the second overtime and Miami outlasted Atlanta.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and nine assists and Nikola Jovic added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Heat won for the fifth time in seven games.

With the win, Miami remained a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

BUCKS 104, CELTICS 91

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the third quarter with a calf injury, but Milwaukee hung on to beat Boston in a game that featured an NBA record-low total of two free-throw attempts.

Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid as Patrick Beverley had 20 points and 10 rebounds after the Bucks shook up their lineup by having the veteran guard start ahead of Malik Beasley, who came off the bench for the first time all season. / AP