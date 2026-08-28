Durant gets emotional on Westbook’s NBA retirement

ALL-STAR forward Kevin Durant admitted he felt emotional over the retirement of his former teammate, Russell Westbrook, in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Durant and Westbrook were previously teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they became one of the league’s top contenders. However, the duo parted ways after Durant moved to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

“It just hit me, man, because it’s just like that’s one of the first dudes you come in with and you was around every day to finally step out of this,” said Durant in a report posted at Yahoo Sports.

Westbrook played in the league for 18 seasons before calling it a career just this month. He suited up for Oklahoma, Houston, Washington, Denver, Sacramento, LA Lakers and LA Clippers. / RSC