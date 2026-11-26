KEVIN Durant reached another milestone in his illustrious NBA career as he became only the fifth player in league history to score 33,000 points, helping the Houston Rockets defeat the Phoenix Suns, 116-104, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, PH time).

Durant finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. He joined LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant in the exclusive 33,000-point club after scoring a three-pointer with 46.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the loss snapped Phoenix’s four-game winning streak and officially eliminated the Suns (9-8) from NBA Cup contention.

Houston (14-5), meanwhile, had already been knocked out of the competition on Tuesday after Dallas defeated Denver to secure the West Group A title and advance to the knockout round.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with a triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, his third of the season, while Amen Thompson chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker paced Phoenix with 25 points, but the Suns struggled from beyond the arc, making only five triples and missing 23 of their final 24 attempts.

Bulls 107, Hornets 105

Matas Buzelis scored 24 points as the Chicago Bulls held off the Charlotte Hornets, 107-105, handing them their seventh consecutive defeat, the AP reported.

Josh Giddey chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists for Chicago, which secured its second straight victory when Coby White’s off-balance jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Brandon Miller led all scorers with 35 points for Charlotte, recording his fourth 30-point performance of the season. Naz Reid added 18 points, while Moussa Diabate had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hornets shot just 41 percent from the field in a closely contested game that featured 22 lead changes, with more than half coming in the fourth quarter.

With Chicago clinging to a one-point lead, Buzelis tipped in an offensive rebound with 23.2 seconds remaining to make it a three-point game.

Miller answered with a driving layup 4.5 seconds later to pull Charlotte within one, but Buzelis converted two free throws with 10.1 seconds left to give the Bulls a three-point cushion.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 111-104, New York Knicks routed Cleveland Cavaliers 121-102, Memphis Grizzlies beat Los Angeles Clippers 115-97, Brooklyn won 104-97 at Milwaukee, Minnesota defeated Oklahoma City 113-106, Golden State Warriors overwhelmed Sacramento Kings 129-110, and the Portland Trail Blazers edged the San Antonio Spurs 116-111. / LBG