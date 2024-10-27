Durant joins elite group with 29K pts

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points, reaching the mark Saturday night (Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, PH time) as the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-102.

The 14-time All-Star scored 31 points against the Mavs and now has 29,010 points over 17 seasons with Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and the Suns. The 36-year-old has averaged 27.3 points over 1,064 games.

Durant has averaged at least 20 points in every season and continues to put the ball in the hoop at a high rate, scoring nearly 29 points per game through his first three games this season.

“I’ve got to give credit to the people who have helped me since I was a kid,” Durant said. “Teammates who passed me the ball, set screens for me, coaches who drew up plays for me.”

LeBron James is the NBA’s career scoring leader with 40,543 points. Behind him is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and then Durant. Durant is 10th on the combined NBA and ABA list, with Julius Erving eighth and Moses Malone ninth.

“What a tribute to a great, generational talent,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I feel incredibly lucky to be around him every day.”

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Suns never trailed after the first quarter, though the Mavericks kept the deficit in the single digits for much of the night. Luka Doncic scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 22 points for Dallas.

The Suns led 91-80 heading into the fourth quarter and extended the lead to 105-90 six minutes later. Devin Booker added 21 points, while rookie Ryan Dunn scored 13 in his first career start. Tyus Jones added seven assists.

The Suns led by as many as 13 in the first half but settled for a 63-55 lead at the break.

Doncic started hot with 23 points in the first half but cooled off after halftime. He shot 12 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range. Klay Thompson had 19 points, making five 3-pointers.

Dunn and Durant made back-to-back 3-pointers with about seven minutes left, extending the Suns’ lead to 102-90. On the next possession, Durant made a layup while being fouled, converting the free throw to push the advantage to 105-90. The 9-0 run turned a tight game into a fairly comfortable win.

The Mavericks shot 39.8 percent from the field and the bench scored just nine points. / AP