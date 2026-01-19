Durant moves to 6th

KEVIN Durant ascended to sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as the Houston Rockets secured a 119-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday (Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, PH time).

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), Durant surpassed Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki by sinking two free throws with just over 15 seconds remaining in the game.

The 15-time All-Star, who finished the night with 18 points and a career total of 31,562, received a standing ovation from the home crowd and a congratulatory video message from Nowitzki on the jumbotron. Durant now trails Michael Jordan, who holds the fifth spot with 32,292 career points.

While Durant made history, Jabari Smith Jr. provided the offensive spark for Houston by scoring a season-high 32 points, highlighted by a career-best seven three-pointers.

Alperen Sengun contributed 21 points and eight rebounds, and Amen Thompson added 20 points to help the Rockets claim their third win in four games.

The Pelicans’ struggles continued as they lost for the 13th time in 15 outings despite 21 points from Trey Murphy III and 20 from Zion Williamson.

Houston’s victory was tempered by an injury to Steven Adams, who had to be helped off the court in the fourth quarter due to an apparent left ankle injury.

Lakers 110, Raptors 93

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a recent slump with a 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Luka Doncic led the way with 25 points and seven assists after returning from a one-game absence, while LeBron James added 24 points and seven assists.

As noted by the AP, the 41-year-old James successfully navigated a demanding stretch of five games in seven days.

Deandre Ayton also made a significant impact in his return from a knee injury, shooting a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to finish with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes paced the Raptors with 22 points and nine rebounds, but Toronto faded late in the game to suffer their second consecutive loss.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 points, while former Lakers draft pick Brandon Ingram added 19 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 126-109, Chicago Bulls cruised to a 124-102 victory over Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte pulled off a dominant 110-87 road win at Denver, and Portland earned a hard-fought 117-110 triumph at Sacramento.

