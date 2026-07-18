Durant wants to witness a James homecoming in Ohio

PROLIFIC scorer Kevin Durant joined the discussion on where he wants to see his fellow veteran LeBron James play next after a stint with the big-market Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets forward did not hold back in saying that he wants to see James play again on the same team that drafted the now 41-year-old as the first overall pick in the 2003 Draft.

“In my heart of hearts, if I had to choose one, I’d say Cleveland,” said Durant in a Yahoo Sports article when asked about the free agent status of James.

Meanwhile, for his part, James said that his decision is nearing but won’t announced it yet.

James played eight seasons for the Lakers before announcing that he would play for another team for the next National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

James played for the Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010 before joining the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland from 2014 to 2018 and left again for the Lakers. / RSC