Eala earns payback win

FILIPINA tennis star Alexandra Eala earned her first career main draw win at Wimbledon with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in the first round on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2026 (PH time).

Eala needed just one hour and 18 minutes to avenge a three-set loss to Zarazua in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Cary Tennis Classic. The 21-year-old Filipina controlled the match from start to finish, winning five straight games in each set to improve her grass-court record this season to 10-3.

The most grueling battle of the match came in the sixth game of the opening set, where Zarazua saved nine break points before Eala finally converted on her 10th opportunity to secure a 5-1 lead. Eala finished the match with 22 winners, converting four of her 17 break-point chances.

The victory sends Eala to the second round of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career, following her breakthrough run at the 2025 US Open.

She will next face Australia’s Maya Joint on Thursday, July 2. The matchup is a rematch of the 2025 Eastbourne Open final, which Joint won in three sets to deny Eala her first WTA Tour title.

Joint advanced to the next round after frustrating Serena Williams’ dramatic return to Wimbledon singles with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory.

Despite the loss, Williams relished the moment. “It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing,” she said.

Zverev tests grass form

On the men’s side, second seed Alexander Zverev overcame a stern challenge from Belgian youngster Alexander Blockx to reach the second round, winning 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0) in a grueling three-hour match.

The German extended his Grand Slam winning streak to eight matches and maintained his perfect 3-0 record against Blockx this season. Fresh off his historic French Open triumph — where he became the first German man since Boris Becker in 1996 to win a major title — Zverev said the breakthrough has strengthened his confidence on grass.

“Roland Garros in the back of your head really helps, but I do believe that I can play well on this surface,” Zverev said. “I hope I will have the best result of my career.”

Elsewhere, Finland’s Otto Virtanen produced the biggest upset of the tournament so far, saving a match point to defeat fourth seed Ben Shelton 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (9) in a four-hour, 21-minute thriller. The world No. 140 claimed the biggest win of his career.

Sixth seed Taylor Fritz began his campaign with a straight-set win, defeating Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Fritz was originally scheduled to face Great Britain’s Jack Draper before the latter withdrew due to injury.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka bid an emotional farewell to the All England Club. The Swiss veteran fell to Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (7), 7-6 (16), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) in a four-hour battle, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance.

Swiatek, Rybakina survive

In the women’s draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek survived a major test, defeating Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, before breaking down emotionally on court.

“I’m not sure if I’m able to talk that much — it was a tough couple of weeks,” Swiatek said. “I don’t think I won any three-set matches this year, so I’m happy I could do it here.”

Second seed Elena Rybakina also advanced, marking her 300th career WTA Tour victory with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win over Lois Boisson. / DZSR SPORTS RADIO / XINHUA