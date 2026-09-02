Eala fans make presence felt in NY

ALEX Eala fans arrived carrying Philippine flags and wearing hats emblazoned with “Laban Alex,” or “Fight Alex.” They cheered her powerful groundstrokes, recorded her volleys and serves on their phones and, in some cases, FaceTimed friends and family.

And this was only at the practice courts.

According to the Associated Press (AP), every seat at the practice court was filled about four hours before Eala was scheduled to play her first-round US Open match Tuesday night (Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, PH time). Many of the fans did not have tickets to the evening session but came anyway to watch their idol hit some tennis balls.

The scene reflected the enormous and growing fan base surrounding the charismatic 21-year-old Filipina.

Eala entered the tournament ranked a career-best No. 18 in the world after a breakthrough summer that included a victory over former No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon and her first WTA Tour singles title at the Mubadala DC Open.

She then breezed into the second round of the US Open, beating American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, and closing out the match with a confident smile.

New obsession

Among those watching Eala practice on a rainy afternoon was Andrea Belen, also 21 and a premed student at New York University. Belen said she had not been a big tennis fan until Eala came along — someone she could identify with.

Belen’s father, who lives in Cleveland and whose family is originally from Laguna, also became a tennis fan because of Eala.

“It’s his new obsession,” Belen said, according to AP. “It’s become the family hobby.”

Belen and her friend, Sarah Frederick, arrived at the practice court well before Eala’s scheduled appearance, correctly anticipating that the seats would fill quickly.

Belen said basketball and boxing dominate the sports landscape in the Philippines, with many of the country’s sports heroes being men.

“It’s just really nice to see a woman out there,” Belen said. “Also, she speaks in our native language, Tagalog.”

Senior fans

As Eala pounded her groundstrokes, a voice from behind Belen called out: “Yay, Alex!”

Ellene Santos had traveled from Orlando, Florida, to the tournament. Like Belen and Frederick, she did not have a ticket for Eala’s evening match, but the 67-year-old was happy to watch her practice.

“I’m happy now,” Santos said.

After the practice session, four retired nurses and friends headed for the exit.

“I love how Alex shows she is so proud to be from the Philippines,” said Joy Rodriguez, 65.

Her friend Maria Espiritu, 67, said it was the first tennis tournament she had ever attended.

Nearby, 77-year-old Frances Arespacochaga was taking photos with fellow attendees. Arespacochaga lives in Manila and was in the United States visiting her sister in Massachusetts. The two drove to New York to watch Eala at the US Open, bringing Philippine flags with them.

“She’s very intelligent, very articulate,” Arespacochaga said of Eala. “In her interviews you can see her values.”

Belen even FaceTimed her father during the practice session so he could watch Eala.

She said Filipinos have a special sense of pride when their countrymen shine on the international stage, pointing to gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Everyone went crazy,” Belen said in the AP report. “We’re not that big of a country so those golds meant so much.”

She added: “We’re very loud when it comes to supporting our people.”

If Eala sticks around for a while at the US Open, that support is bound to get even louder, the AP noted. / LBG