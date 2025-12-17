Eala pursues historic SEAG gold

NONTHABURI – Alex Eala moved within a win of her first women’s singles gold medal in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after drubbing Thailand’s Thasaporn Naklo, 6-1, 6-4, in the semifinals on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the National Tennis Development Centre here.

After a dominant opening set, the top-seeded Eala had to withstand a tremendous fightback from Naklo in the second set, where the Thai challenger used an effective service game to take an early 2-0 lead, making it difficult for Eala to find her rhythm.

Bolstered by a sizable Filipino crowd, Eala regained her momentum in a nip-and-tuck second set, eventually securing a crucial 5-3 lead.

Although Naklo managed to win the ninth game, Eala held her serve in the 10th to finish the job.

The win guarantees Eala at least a silver medal.

Currently ranked No. 52 in the world, the 20-year-old Eala faces another home bet in Manachaya Sawangkaew in the finals on Thursday, Dec. 18, with a chance to win the country’s first gold in women’s singles since Maricris Fernandez-Gentz did it back in 1999 — before Eala was born.

After the match, women’s team head coach Denise Dy spoke highly of Eala’s efforts.

“I think her opponent is a very experienced player. I think Alex definitely handled the center court very well. She had some resistance, especially in the second set,” said Dy, a two-time SEA Games gold medalist.

“I thought the Thai player, Naklo, did a very good job battling and trying to compete back. I think that’s also what makes Alex great. She was able to not only respond very well, but close it out, which I think was very important for her.”

Mixed doubles loss

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, Eala and partner Francis Casey “Niño” Alcantara settled for the bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition.

The second-seeded Filipino pair fell to the Thai duo of Sornlaksup and Cheapchandej, 7-5, 5-7, 7-10, in semifinal round.

Despite a strong start by the Filipinos, the Thai pair bounced back, feeding off their power game and the raucous energy of the home crowd.

A visibly frustrated Eala admitted the sting of the loss but remained gracious, conceding that the hosts simply played better.

The mixed doubles bronze is the third for the Philippines, which also placed third in both the men’s and women’s team events. / VIA PNA / POC / SPORTS RADIO