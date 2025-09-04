Easy win for Eala in Mexico

ALEXANDRA Eala of the Philippines cruised to the Round of 16 in the WTA 125 Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

The world No. 75 and second seed Eala extended her dominance over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands with an easy 6-2, 6-2 victory in the opening round.

The Filipina tennis ace is now 4-0 in all her matches against Hartono.

Up next for Eala is 39-year old American Varvara Lepchenko, who ranks No. 122 in the world.

Their match is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at 3:20 a.m. (PH time). (RP2 SPORTS)