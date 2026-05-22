Ebola risk remains low for World Cup fans

AS THE Fifa World Cup 2026 draws near, gathering the best football in the world, the organizers clarified that the risk of Ebola affecting the viewing fans is low.

This is according to Dr. Oliver Johnson, a global health academic at King’s College London. But the heightened screening and travel restrictions could complicate logistics.

The event co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico is set from June 11 to July 19.

The Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has forced the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The crisis has already seen over 130 fatalities out of roughly 600 suspected cases.

The situation has already disrupted DR Congo’s World Cup preparations. The team cancelled pre-tournament events in Kinshasa and relocated plans to Belgium.

/ RSC