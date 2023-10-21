EEI, SENEC ink MOU to collaborate on Saudi-based projects, create jobs for Pinoys

EEI Corp., one of the country’s leading construction companies, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Samsung Engineering NEC Co. Ltd. (SENEC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to collaborate and work on projects based in the country and to further expand overseas work opportunities for Filipinos.

The MOU signing held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was signed by EEI president and chief executive officer Henry Antonio, SENEC chief executive officer Mohamed Neffati, SENEC board member MinSu Ko and witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Through the MOU, EEI and SENEC committed to work together and mutually explore opportunities to meet and fulfill the development objectives of KSA.

The MOU includes both parties’ obligations and commitments to the business relationship, including having the support of Filipino manpower mobilization to KSA, further expanding overseas work opportunities for Filipinos.

Both companies recognize the skills, tenacity, adaptability, and resilience of Filipino overseas workers.

SENEC is a joint venture company of Samsung Engineering and Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Corp.

It aims to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services initially within KSA and into other markets at a later stage.