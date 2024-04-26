Embiid’s 50 gets 76ers past Knicks

PHILADELPHIA—Joel Embiid is suffering from Bell’s palsy and played Game 3 with a bulky knee brace to sturdy the 7-footer after dealing with injuries all season.

The lingering effects of the time off from his most recent knee surgery s ucked him into a depression — and that was before Embiid was hit with a form of facial paralysis. Embiid pushed aside the pain — mental and physical — and embraced the pressure after he vowed the 76ers were “going to win this series” against the New York Knicks.

Embiid scored 50 points, making all four 3-point attempts and scoring 18 in a potential series-saving third quarter on Thursday night to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

After getting punished in New York, the Sixers pushed back.

“They want to bring the physicality,” Embiid said. “We can be physical, too.”

Embiid boldly stated “we’re going to win this series” after the 76ers dropped Game 2.

They at least have a shot now — the Knicks lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid was 13 of 19 from the floor, made 19 of 21 free throws and hit five 3-pointers. / AP