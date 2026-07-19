England beats France to win bronze medal

BUKAYO Saka scored a hat trick, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham each added goals to propel England past France in a wild 6-4 victory during the 2026 World Cup bronze medal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday (Sunday, July 19, 2026, PH time).

Saka scored in the 37th minute and in first-half stoppage time, then added his third goal on a penalty in the 87th minute for his second career hat trick with England.

The game became the highest-scoring World Cup game since Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982 and the 10 goals were the most in a third-place match.

Despite the loss, French superstar Kylian Mbappé continued to cement his legendary status. He struck twice to elevate his tournament tally to 10 goals, putting him in pole position for the 2026 Golden Boot. The brace also raised his World Cup career total to 22 goals, officially surpassing the previous all-time record of 21 held by Argentinian icon Lionel Messi. / RSC