Erigaisi beats co-GM Anand

JERUSALEM -- Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi won the Jerusalem Masters rapid chess tournament after a dramatic final on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, against compatriot Viswanathan Anand, the 55-year-old five-time world champion.

The two grandmasters met over two games, both of which ended in draws.

With no winner after the rapid games, played with 15 minutes per player, the final moved to the faster-paced blitz format, where each player had just three minutes on the clock.

Erigaisi seized the advantage in the first blitz game. After the second game concluded in a draw, the 22-year-old clinched the title and a prize of US$55,000. / XINHUA