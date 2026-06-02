Etheridge retires from national team

GOALKEEPER Neil Etheridge has announced his retirement from the national team football after a decorated 18 years representing the Philippines in national and international competitions.

The 36-year-old Etheridge confirmed his decision on a social media post late Monday, July 1, 2026.

“Love & Heartbreak, Passion & Desire, I never stopped caring, I always gave everything for the team and the country,” he wrote on his official social media account.

“Time away and things that I had to experience along the way with teammates that no one other than my teammates would understand. I don’t regret any of my decisions,” he added. / RSC