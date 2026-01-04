EU nations voice concern after US strikes in Caracas

BRUSSELS -- European leaders voiced alarm Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, after the United States launched a military operation in Venezuela and said it had captured President Nicolas Maduro, urging respect for international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter and immediate de-escalation.

US President Donald Trump said American forces struck Venezuela and detained Maduro, who was flown out of the country with his wife. Venezuelan authorities condemned the action as “military aggression” after explosions were reported in Caracas.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was alarmed by the intervention and called on all parties to exercise restraint, stressing that protecting Venezuelans must guide any further action.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the European Union (EU) was following developments “with great concern” and urged a solution that respects international law and the UN Charter, a position echoed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Spain, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Germany also called for restraint and legal compliance, with Denmark seeking urgent discussion at the UN Security Council and Germany convening its crisis team. France took a stronger line, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot opposing the US operation and warning it could have serious global security consequences.

In Greece, the Foreign Ministry said it was monitoring the situation as protests erupted in Athens and other cities condemning what demonstrators called a violation of Venezuelan sovereignty. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom was not involved, withheld immediate judgment pending clarification of facts and said efforts were underway to ensure the safety of about 500 British nationals in Venezuela.

/ XINHUA