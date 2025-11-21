EU, PH seal digital economy pact

THE European Union (EU) and the Philippines have formalized a new cooperation agreement for the EU-Philippines Digital Economy Package, the Department of Finance (DOF) said Thursday, Nov 20, 2025.

The 22.6-million-euro initiative is designed to accelerate the country’s digital transition and strengthen innovation in key sectors including 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) in earth observation and

digital connectivity.

Global strategy

The agreement formed part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to promote smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport networks worldwide while supporting health, education and research systems in partner countries.

Both sides underscored their shared commitment to harness advanced digital technologies for sustainable development.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go highlighted the project’s value to the Philippines’ disaster-prone landscape.

Go said high-speed access to EU Copernicus data will help the Philippines better prepare for natural disasters and respond faster during crises. “We need this now more than ever,” he said. / XINHUA