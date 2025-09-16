EU to fund ‘drone wall’ on Finland border

HELSINKI — The European Union (EU) will increase financial and operational support for Finland’s eastern border security, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The plans include establishing a “drone wall” along the frontier.

Brunner said the European Commission has already provided Finland with 80 million euros ($94.09 million) in targeted funding over the past two years. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency is also launching a 150-million-euro equipment program, which is 90 percent EU-funded and will focus on drones.

The Commission has proposed allocating 1.6 billion euros for Finland’s home affairs sector under the EU’s next multiannual financial framework starting in 2028, according to a Finnish government press release.

Immediate priorities include enhancing drone and anti-drone capabilities for border control.

Brunner said the EU is working on the Eastern Flank Watch to strengthen real-time surveillance of member states bordering Russia. The plan includes the creation of a “drone wall,” which is expected to be delivered within the next two years.

Brunner made the comments after a meeting with Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen. / XINHUA