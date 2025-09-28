Europe soars to record lead in Ryder Cup

“I didn’t really imagine this,” said European captain Luke Donald, who praised his squad for thriving under pressure. “Things got tougher out there, and it fired them up even more. They were able to get better through those difficult moments out there. That is what makes me most proud as a captain, just their ability to take the punches and come back even stronger.”

The numbers leave little doubt. Europe needs just three points on Monday’s singles matches to secure the coveted gold trophy, with veterans like Justin Rose and rising stars like Tommy Fleetwood ready to close it out.

Meanwhile, the Americans were left stunned. “I think it’s one of the best performances of a road team in any sport,” admitted U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. “They have come into a hostile environment and played great golf.”

With no team ever rallying from more than a four-point deficit on the final day, Europe stands firmly in control — and on the verge of delivering another Ryder Cup win. / RSC