Evenepoel dominates Stage 16, cuts Pogacar’s overall advantage

WORLD time trial champion Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday (Wednesday, July 22, 2026, PH time), trimming 28 seconds off Tadej Pogacar’s overall lead while the Slovenian remained firmly in control of the race with five stages remaining.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Evenepoel completed the 26.1-kilometer individual time trial in 32 minutes and 19 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Mattias Skjelmose before Pogacar crossed the line with the day’s second-fastest time.

The stage win marked the Belgian’s third consecutive Tour de France time trial victory and his second straight stage triumph after also winning Sunday’s Stage 15. Monday was the race’s scheduled rest day.

Evenepoel’s celebration, however, was tempered by the crash of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Florian Lipowitz, who slid into the curb on a sharp bend near the finish and was forced to abandon the race with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

“It’s a bittersweet pill to swallow with this victory. I wish him all the best and I hope he’s not too bad,” Evenepoel said. “I will really miss him for the whole week.”

Pogacar also wobbled at the same corner where Lipowitz crashed but managed to stay upright and complete the stage without further incident.

The four-time Tour de France champion now leads second-placed Evenepoel by 4:32 in the general classification.

“Tadej is on his way to win a fifth Tour de France,” Evenepoel said. “I think it’s just amazing that I can be a bit close to him. It’s an honor to race with him. For me, it’s a big step forward that I can at least be a bit around him and try to learn from him.”

The AP also reported that doping controls became a talking point following the withdrawal of Pogacar’s chief rival, Jonas Vingegaard, who crashed out of the race on Sunday after both leading contenders had been awakened for early-morning testing. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders underwent doping controls on Monday, although their sleep was not interrupted.

Team director sportif Paxti Vila said the victory was overshadowed by Lipowitz’s crash.

Lipowitz, Germany’s top-ranked rider, had been fifth overall before the accident.

Also according to AP, American rider Brandon McNulty had a confrontation with an angry motorist while traveling to the stage start.

The 2026 Tour de France concludes on Sunday (Monday in PH) in Paris. / LBG