Evenepoel outpedals Pogacar for Stage 15 triumph

BELGIAN rider Remco Evenepoel claimed his first stage victory of this year’s Tour de France after edging defending champion Tadej Pogacar in Stage 15, while Pogacar tightened his grip on the yellow jersey following the withdrawal of chief rival Jonas Vingegaard.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Evenepoel held off repeated attacks from UAE Team Emirates teammate Isaac Del Toro before outkicking Pogacar to the finish of the 184-kilometer mountain stage in the French Alps. Del Toro finished third.

“It’s amazing, I’m literally trembling from emotions,” Evenepoel said after securing his third career Tour stage victory.

The AP report said Vingegaard crashed about 20 kilometers from the finish after losing control of his front wheel. His Visma-Lease-a-Bike team later announced that the two-time Tour champion sustained a fractured collarbone requiring surgery, along with multiple abrasions.

“I’m really sad to see Jonas crash out. Without him the Tour will not be the same,” Pogacar said.

Vingegaard’s exit lifted Evenepoel to second overall, although he remains five minutes behind Pogacar, who is closing in on a fifth Tour de France title. Del Toro sits third, 5:58 off the lead.

The decisive stage ended atop the brutal Plateau de Solaison, an 11-kilometer climb averaging a punishing nine percent gradient. Pogacar caught the day’s final breakaway with less than five kilometers remaining, but Evenepoel stayed with the Slovenian before sprinting to victory.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026, is the race’s second rest day before Wednesday’s individual time trial, where Evenepoel, the reigning Olympic and world time trial champion, is expected to contend for another stage win.

The AP also reported that Pogacar and Vingegaard underwent unannounced anti-doping tests early Sunday morning before the stage. Pogacar suggested the disrupted sleep may have contributed to Vingegaard’s crash, though no evidence has linked the two. / LBG