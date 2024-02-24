Ex-Austrian leader convicted of ‘lying’

VIENNA — Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz was convicted Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, of making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government. He was given an eight-month suspended sentence.

The verdict at the Vienna criminal court followed a four-month trial. The case marked the first time in more than 30 years that a former Austrian chancellor had stood trial.

The case centered on Kurz’s testimony to an inquiry that focused on the coalition he led from 2017, when his conservative Austrian People’s Party formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, until its collapse in 2019.

Prosecutors accused the 37-year-old of having given false evidence in June 2020 regarding his role in the setting up of a holding company, OeBAG, which administers the state’s role in some companies, and the appointment of his former close confidant Thomas Schmid to its leadership.

Judge Michael Radasztics found Kurz guilty of making false statements about the appointment of the company’s supervisory board, though not about that of Schmid.

Kurz stood motionless as Radasztics announced the verdict to a packed courtroom. His lawyer later said he would appeal the conviction, which Kurz described to reporters as “very unfair.”

Kurz said he was “very optimistic” that he would be cleared on appeal. “I tried honestly to testify truthfully to the commission of inquiry,” he added.

Once a rising star among conservatives in Europe, Kurz resigned in 2021 after a separate corruption probe opened and has since left politics. However, his People’s Party continues to lead the government under current Chancellor Karl Nehammer.