Ex-Laker Russell becomes highest-paid player in China

FORMER National Basketball Association (NBA) star D’Angelo Russell is reportedly set to earn $3 million in China for the 2026–27 season, making him the highest-paid foreign player in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Many were surprised by Russell’s decision when he chose to take his talents overseas for the very first time in his career.

After being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in September, Russell moved to China and signed a contract with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks.

This marks one of the biggest signings of a former NBA player in China in recent years, making him the highest-paid foreign player in the league.

Russell’s career was notable with the Lakers as he played for the franchise in 2015-2017 and in 2023-2025. / RSC