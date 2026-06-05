Fans prohibited to bring refillable water bottles in World Cup

FOOTBALL fans who will be in the 2026 World Cup venues will be prohibited from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament’s 16 stadiums across North America.

Andrew Giuliani, who is the executive director of the White House Task Force for this year’s World Cup, said conversations are ongoing with FIFA about the decision.

”Certainly understanding that fans with bottles — if anything is frozen there, they can throw that, utilize it as a weapon,” Giuliani said in an article at Yahoo.com

“That is something, frankly, that we are still in discussions with FIFA about. They made their announcement yesterday, so I don’t want to comment on it just yet,” he added.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played across three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. There are 11 venues in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. / RSC