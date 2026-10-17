Fierce rivalry brewing in East

AS THE National Basketball Association (NBA) 2026-2027 season draw nears, the spotlight turns to the stacked Eastern Conference, setting the stage for one of the most competitive seasons in the East Coast.

The East has been regarded by some fans as having less depth in teams for the past seasons, but not this time.

Leading the Eastern Conference field are the defending champions New York Knicks, starring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

Not to be outdone are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be led by Donovan Mitchell alongside veteran James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Also worth watching are the new-look Boston Celtics, led by All-Star guard and prolific scorer Jayson Tatum following the trade of his former star teammate partner, Jaylen Brown. Tatum is now paired with Paul George.

The Detroit Pistons are also looking to make noise, powered by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and company.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have reacquired Kawhi Leonard, the man behind the franchise’s who helped lead the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2019.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers have suddenly emerged as title favorites following the formation of a brand-new superteam headlined by LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. This marks James’ return to the East after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Miami Heat enter the season with a fresh face of their own following the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo. His potential starting lineup alongside Antetokounmpo includes Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Davion Mitchell.

For the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is set to return after missing the 2025-26 season because of an Achilles injury. Haliburton previously led his squad all the way to the NBA Finals back in 2025.

The NBA regular season officially tips off this Wednesday, October 21, 2026 (Philippine time). / RSC