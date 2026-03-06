Filipinas must beat Iran to keep playoff hopes alive

MANILA – The Philippines faces an uphill battle when it clashes with Iran in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in Queensland, Australia on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The Filipinas, sporting a 0-2 win-loss record, must beat the Iranian Lionesses to avoid elimination and make the playoff as one of the two best third-placed teams.

The Filipinas must not only beat the Iranian Lionesses, they also have to wield a better goal difference score against the other teams still in contention -- India and Uzbekistan.

Australia and South Korea, with identical 2-0 records, are into the next round.

“So yes, I am disappointed that we did not get the result we wanted, but we cannot focus on that now. We have got to focus on the next game and what we need to do against Iran,” national coach Mark Torcaso said in a news release Friday, March 6.

“We want to just be competitive and we want to try and get out of the group to go to another World Cup. We know it’s going to be hard and we’re just determined to try and get this team and this country back on the

international stage.”

North Korea defeated Bangladesh, 5-0, for its second straight win to also secure a spot in Group B, while Japan and Vietnam are still deciding their fate in Group C.

India edged Vietnam, 1-2, while Uzbekistan bowed to North Korea, 0-3, in their

previous matches.

Torcaso said the players’ desire to make it to next stage and make a return to the World Cup is still there.

“More and more players are passionate about representing the Philippines and I think the more that we are exposed to tournaments and competitions like this, the better that we’re going to get as players,” he said.

Experienced midfielder Jacklyn Sawicki will be back in action from a bruised ankle injury she suffered during training. She missed the game against the Korean Taeguk Ladies.

“Jackie is an important player to our group. It was more about precaution,” Torcaso said of Sawicki’s absence.

The Australian Matildas will meet the Taeguk Ladies on Sunday to determine who wins the group.

The Filipinas made their Fifa World Cup debut -- the first ever for any Philippine team, men or women, -- in 2023. The Philippines lost to Switzerland 0-2, beat New Zealand 1-0 (Sarina Bolden, 24th) and lost to Norway 0-6.

They also made history at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, winning the Philippines’ first gold in the biennial meet hosted by Thailand. / PNA