Filipinas set sights on Brazil World Cup

FOLLOWING the Philippine women’s national team’s successful qualification for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) underscored the Filipinas’ clear competitive intent and structured preparation roadmap, as outlined by head coach Mark Torcaso.

Fresh off a successful campaign in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup — where the team secured its second consecutive World Cup berth and climbed to No. 39 in the latest Fifa rankings — Torcaso emphasized that the Filipinas are not content with participation alone.

Instead, the PFF-managed women’s program is firmly focused on competing at the highest level and advancing beyond the group stage in Brazil.

“Our objective is very clear: we are going to the World Cup to compete and not just participate. We will do what we can to get out of the group,” Torcaso said. “That means our preparation has to be deliberate and aligned with that ambition.”

Strategic ascent

The Filipinas’ Asian Cup campaign was anchored on a calculated approach, balancing defensive discipline with situational execution against top-tier opponents such as Australia and South Korea.

The strategy proved effective, enabling the team to navigate a challenging group and secure qualification through composure and consistency.

As a result, aside from qualifying for the World Cup, the Filipinas moved up two places in the Fifa rankings to No. 39.

“We’re pretty proud of the Fifa ranking. Over the last couple of months, we’ve been working towards getting back into the top 40,” Torcaso said.

“That shows the commitment that everyone has put into this national team — not only in recent times, but over the last four to 10 years. We’re excited to keep moving up the rankings, and we want to keep pushing. Thirty-nine is not where we want to stop. We want to keep going,” he added.

PFF president John Anthony Gutierrez reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to sustaining this upward trajectory, emphasizing that the Filipinas’ success reflects a broader institutional effort to elevate Philippine football across all levels.

“Our success is built on strong relationships with our players, our coaches, and the clubs that develop and support them every day,” Gutierrez said. “This balanced approach ensures that our Filipinas are not only prepared for the World Cup, but are consistently performing at the highest level year-round.”

Roadmap to 2027

Looking ahead, Torcaso outlined an optimal preparation model centered on maximizing all available Fifa international windows. Beginning in June, the team will engage in a globally diverse schedule, facing opponents from multiple confederations to simulate the varied challenges expected at the World Cup.

“From June onwards, we will maximize every Fifa window, expose the team to different styles across continents, and continuously raise our standards in both training and competition,” he added.

At the same time, the Australian coach stressed that elite preparation extends beyond match volume. A key pillar of the Filipinas’ approach is ensuring that players remain in peak physical and mental condition through sustained performance in their respective club environments.

“Proper preparation is not just about playing more games; it’s about having the players in the best possible condition, physically and mentally, and ensuring they are performing consistently at their clubs,” Torcaso explained. “We are building a program where every detail matters.”

Sunstained investment, new talent

Central to this preparation framework is the continued support of the PFF, which has invested in both immediate and long-term program development. Initiatives such as the pre-Asian Cup camp in Balesin provided the team with a high-performance environment that contributed directly to its success.

“Thanks to the PFF for their support of this national team — for directly managing and providing resources like Balesin, and for advancing Philippine football as a whole. The federation has ensured that this team is backed 100 percent in its preparation for the World Cup and in the long-term vision for all our women’s teams,” Torcaso said.

“Our success in the SEA Games and our qualification for the World Cup are clear reflections of that commitment, and the federation plays a crucial role in giving the team the best possible environment to succeed,” he added.

Torcaso further noted that recent achievements — including the team’s SEA Games success and World Cup qualification — are clear indicators of a system beginning to deliver results through aligned leadership and sustained investment.

As the Filipinas continue their buildup, the integration of emerging young talents alongside experienced internationals remains a defining feature of the program.

Players such as Jael Guy, Nina Meollo, Alexa Pino, and Ari Markey have demonstrated their readiness on the continental stage, signaling depth and continuity heading into 2027.

With a clear plan, unified support, and a growing pool of talent, the Filipinas now shift their focus to Brazil, determined to compete and succeed on the world stage. / DZSR SPORTS RADIO